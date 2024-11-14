Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been honoured with the Special Award for Innovation by the Centre for High Technology, Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The award was presented at the 27th Energy Technology Meet in Bengaluru.

A media statement said this accolade recognizes MRPL’s work in ‘First-Principles and Artificial Intelligence Hybrid Applications for Process Efficiency and Reliability Improvement’. It marks the third consecutive year that the Government of India, through the Centre for High Technology, has recognized MRPL for its innovation in refining.

Quoting Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, the statement said: “This is a proud moment for team MRPL to receive the innovation award under the special category for the third consecutive year at the Energy Technology Meet. This achievement reflects MRPL’s commitment to developing innovative solutions to real-world challenges. The credit goes to our entire team, especially our Innovation Hub, for fostering a culture where every challenge is met with a ‘why not solve it’ approach. This spirit of innovation and determination drives MRPL’s identity and propels our journey towards even greater accomplishments.”

Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, handed over the award to a team from MRPL led by Kamath.