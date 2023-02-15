Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has signed an agreement with the Indian Air Force to supply sustainable aviation fuel (Bio-ATF).

A press statement said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the ongoing Aero Expo 2023 in Bengaluru. With this, MRPL has become the first Indian hydrocarbon refinery to sign an MoU to provide Bio-ATF to Indian Air Force, it said.

It is a proud moment for MRPL to become the first Indian refinery to serve the sustainable energy needs of the armed forces, while assisting the visionary aspirations and commitments of the nation to move towards a sustainable future, it said.

The MoU was exchanged between M Venkatesh, Managing Director of MRPL and the Air Vice-Marshal SK Jain.