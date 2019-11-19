MRPL makes first export shipment of BS-VI-grade diesel

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has made the first export shipment of BS-VI grade diesel.

A statement by the company said here on Tuesday that, considering the recent lower domestic demand scenario of diesel, the company has successfully loaded the first export shipment of ultra low sulphur grade diesel at a premium.

Around 62,000 tonnes of BS-VI diesel shipment was loaded for Malaysia on the vessel Kamome Victoria at New Mangalore Port on Sunday. It said that MRPL has begun the production of ultra low sulphur BS-VI diesel and petrol at its refinery complex in Mangaluru.

Domestic public sector oil marketing companies have planned to lift the BS-VI grade diesel through the Mangaluru-Bengaluru pipeline from December onwards with a view to flush the system with ultra-pure products before finally commencing retail sales to customers ahead of the April 1 deadline.

The statement said that MRPL has also initiated some of long-term activities necessary for its capacity expansion plans.

These include acquisition of land through the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board), which is under way; carrying out initial configuration and preparation of a preliminary feasibility study; and further application to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for environment clearance.

The project is under detailed techno-economic feasibility and subject to necessary statutory, regulatory and investment approvals, it said.