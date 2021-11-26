Companies

MRPL-OMPL merger likely to be completed by February

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on November 26, 2021

merger is expected to give a benefit of at least $0.5 to $1 per GRM: MRPL MD

The merger of OMPL (ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd) with MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd) is likely to be completed by February 2022.

Addressing the queries of shareholders at a meeting convened by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the amalgamation of OMPL and MRPL on Friday, M Venkatesh, Managing Director of MRPL, said that the merger of OMPL with MRPL is expected to be completed by February.

“It is a step-by-step process, and every step has to be taken. The aim is to complete the merger before this closure of this financial year,” he said.

To a query on the merger benefits, he said the merger is expected to give a benefit of at least $0.5 to $1 per GRM (gross refining margin).

When asked about the cost of the acquisition of OMPL, Venkatesh said the cost of acquisition is roughly about ₹1,216 crore.

Regarding the time needed to complete the merger, he said: “We have been directed to complete the merger of MRPL-OMPL on expeditious basis, and the activity is on.” HPCL-MRPL merger activities may start soon after that depending on the majority shareholders -- ONGC and HPCL, he said.

“We are a standalone refinery, and merger with the HPCL will definitely benefit us and that is a focal point. But that depends on how fast the MRPL-OMPL merger will be completed.

"We expect the merger of the refinery (MRPL) and aromatic complex (OMPL) to complete by February. Later on, the much-intended merger of MRPL with the marketing company HPCL can be looked into,” he said.

Rohit Mathur, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, chaired the meeting.

Published on November 26, 2021

merger, acquisition and takeover
