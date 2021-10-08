MRPL sets up oxygen plants in Karnataka

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and its parent company ONGC have together set up 10 oxygen plants across Karnataka.

A statement by MRPL said that responding to the call given by the Prime Minister, MRPL had committed to establish eight medical grade oxygen generation plants in the State.. ONGC also has established two oxygen plants.

The units included a 930-litre per minute capacity oxygen plant for ₹1.12 crore at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and 500-litre a minute units of ₹70 lakh each at government hospitals in Sirsi, Gokak, Gangavathi, Kundagol, Dharwad and two in Haveri.