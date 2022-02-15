MRPL to get new ED

Shyamprasad Kamath Mundkur has been appointed as Executive Director (Refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) with effect from June 1, 2022, according to a statement by the company.

Kamath is currently holding the post of Group General Manager (Technical Services) at MRPL. After joining MRPL in July 1992, he has held various positions in the organisation apart from his stint on deputation at ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (OMPL).

He is an alumnus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) and TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal.