MRPL to provide seed fund for women start-up entrepreneurs

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, have come forward to support start-ups of women entrepreneurs.

Rudolf VJ Norhonha, General Manager of MRPL, said that ‘La Eve’ initiative of MRPL and IIM -Kozhikode wishes to encourage women to take up business ideas and enterprise in diverse fields, and launch them into a successful venture.

MRPL will give a seed money of ₹25 lakh to 11 start-up ideas under ‘La Eve’. IIM - Kozhikode shall provide training, mentoring and all the support needed during the incubation stage for the start-up to become successful, he said.

IIM Kozhikode LIVE will give these start-up entrepreneurs access to the institutions, intellectual network, and infrastructural resources. MRPL will help these women-founded start-ups with funds under the ‘Start Up’ India programme.

An early-stage start-up with a minimum viable product or a proof of concept will be considered for ‘La Eve’ initiative. Norhonha said that the last date for sending application for ‘La Eve’ initiative is November 25. Women entrepreneurs can apply either at MRPL website (in ‘Start Up’ section) or at IIMK LIVE website.

Start-ups selected will be provided support funds of up to ₹25 lakh with structured incubation programme and task-based mentoring along with access to professional services, co-working space, training and workshops with other benefits on the campus of IIM-Kozhikode, he added.