₹2.46-lakh crore sanctioned under ECLGS

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 18, 2021

The cumulative sanctioned and disbursed amounts under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to MSMEs stood at ₹2.46-lakh crore and ₹1.81-lakh crore, respectively, as on February 28, according to the government.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said that under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD), 343 guarantees have been issued amounting to ₹40.56 crore as on March 10.

Replying to a separate question, he said as on March 15 this fiscal, the public procurement from the MSEs was ₹31,292.09 crore, benefitting 1.35 lakh units.

Published on March 18, 2021
