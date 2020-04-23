About 1,500 companies in Pune division resume operations

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
About 1,500 companies in Pune division have resumed operations following the Maharashtra government’s decision to partially lift the lockdown and allow resumption of business and industrial activity in areas where there are zero cases of coronavirus, or the numbers are not rising.
The Pune division comprising five districts ― Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur ― and is home to some major industries and business houses.
Prashant Girbane, Director-General, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), speaking to BusinessLine, said, “We are told that approximately 1,500 companies of different shapes and sizes are working in Pune Division. Half of those are in Pune district. These are either ‘essential’ manufacturing or services or units in zones like Jejuri, Kurkumbh, Bhigwan, Indapur in Pune District.” He added that the number of employees with passes to work is less than 5 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 times.
Girbane said that the State should go for more tracing and testing and at the same time the Centre should release the stimulus package for MSMEs well before the MSMEs deal with monthly salaries and wages next week.
He insisted on better coordination between government officials and industries.
“There should be daily updates through a Webinar/VC call over web. MCCIA hosted one or two such calls and is willing to host it daily so that there is less confusion. Senior government officers like the Divisional Commissioner, Collector, Commissioner and Industry Officials like Joint Director and Regional Officers of MIDC should also join one brief daily call,” he said.
Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the industrial units in the orange and green zones will operate but the workers will not be allowed to leave the premises. The raw material for industrial production and grain supplies for the workers would be provided at the site. Businessmen are being informed that they can commence production if they are willing to take care of their workers. However, no permission has been granted for inter-district travel until May 3.
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...