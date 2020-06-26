Adopting digital tools to survive, stabilise and surge

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can reap huge benefits from automation and digital technologies in this rapidly digitising world. Such technology adoption promises bettercustomer reach, enabling them to catch up with big companies and stay relevant in the global supply chains.
However, MSMEs in India have a low awareness about all new digital technologies that are prevalent today. It is estimated that there are more than 70 million SMEs/MSMEs in India, but the digital penetration has not been that encouraging.
“While more than 50 per cent of the Indian MSMEs, in many polls, claimed benefits of using digital tools in several areas, a majority of them also cite lack of knowledge and guidance in using such tools, cost of investing in these technologies, and lack of skilled talent to manage them as among the key challenges towards adoption of digital technologies,” points out Prakash Seshadri, Business Strategist and founder-cum-CEO, See Change Consulting, which has helped turnaround numerous MSMEs across sectors.
Factors that prevent faster adoption of technologies include fear, absence of appropriate knowledge and lack of funding,
“I am surprised to find that many are not even aware about the fundamentals of IOT (internet of things), digital economy etc. Hence, MSMEs are unable to strategise on IT and digital areas. Many see it as automation/computation work, at best,” adds Prakash. Many MSMEs still follow the traditional marketing and sales and SCM (supply chain) models. Lack of knowledge is alienating them from the digital space. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit them hard. Amid this, there are some success stories and MSMEs that have understood the benefits of digital adoption have managed to improve their competitiveness.
For example, the textile spinning sector, an energy-intensive industry where power cost is a major factor, has reaped dividends by going digital.
“We implemented energy monitoring system to monitor all the machines 24/7 and we developed and negotiated this tool as a consortium, and because of this group effort, our member company got the system for affordable pricing and, in one stroke, many units were installed, saving energy to the tune of 5-10 per cent,” says Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation, Coimbatore. They also adopted similar efforts in small automatons like spindle monitoring system, app-based for air audits etc. “Even smaller companies are using these tools and improving their manufacturing efficiency,” he adds.
Way forward
Prakash feels government and big players (even players like TCS, Wipro can step in through the CSR funding route) should help spread “digital awareness/adaption”. After all, the ecosystem would benefit and have an all-round positive ripple effect.
An MSME board for IT infra funding will also help. Recent funds earmarked for MSMEs should be specifically set aside and used for long-term, soft funding of IT penetration for MSMEs. In parallel, digital transformation efforts of MSMEs could be explored.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...