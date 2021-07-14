BUSY Accounting Software, ICICI Bank tie-up

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
BUSY, a business accounting software, partners with ICICI Bank for banking solutions. The integration will help BUSY users gain better accessibility in managing their banking, improving their business efficiencies.
Under this partnership, ICICI Bank's current account holders can securely connect their bank account to BUSY Accounting Software. This integration will allow BUSY users to reconcile their bank statements automatically, do accounting, fetch bank details, make payments, etc., directly from the software, a statement from the company said.
Customers from the MSME sector will no longer have to toggle between platforms for fund transfer or make unnecessary errors while doing reconciliation. They can experience contextual banking by connecting their banking and accounting, which was available only to big companies with large IT setup and infrastructure budgets. Furthermore, users who do not have an ICICI Bank Current Account can conveniently apply for a new one from BUSY software itself.
"BUSY's aim has always been to simplify and streamline the routine business activities of MSMEs, and SMEs. The statutory part is already streamlined in BUSY like GST Billing and Return filing, e-way billing, e-invoicing, etc. Now we have planned to connect our software with banks and payment gateways from where the user will be able to handle all his business banking needs online. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with one of the reputed banks in India - ICICI. We are also looking out for more similar collaboration opportunities in the near future," Rajesh Gupta, Co-founder & Director, BUSY Accounting Software, said.
"ICICI Bank aims to simplify its customers' business banking experience with innovative and upcoming technological solutions. We are delighted to partner with BUSY. This collaboration aims to promote the concept of 'integrated banking' through 'Bank Plugins' that enables MSME businesses and entrepreneurs to perform various banking functionalities like invoice collections, payments, and automated reconciliations on a common platform. We believe that having access to this type of technology will help MSMEs improve their operational efficiencies and enhance their business."Pankaj Gadgil, Head of Self Employed Segment at ICICI Bank pointed out.
