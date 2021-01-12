Dues past 90 days higher in MSME sector than in retail

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The over 90 days past due (DPD) position of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) indicate much higher overdue levels in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector than in the retail sector, even with the camouflage of regulatory reliefs, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report (FSR).
Ninety DPD refers to payments that are late by more than 90 days. Such borrowal accounts get classified as sub-standard, necessitating provisioning by banks and NBFCs.
The 90 DPD balances for MSME sector increased from 11.7 per cent in March 2020 to 12.5 per cent in June 2020. This, however, declined to 12 per cent in September 2020.
Also read: Bank advances rise in Q3, but asset quality still a concern
The 90 DPD position for the retail sector has moved up from 3.2 per cent in March 2020 to 3.4 per cent in June 2020. It edged up further to 3.5 per cent in September 2020.
“The 90 days past due position has remained stable (in the case of the consumer/ retail credit) but may not reflect the real vulnerability of the portfolio, in view of the regulatory reliefs granted following the pandemic,” the report said.
An examination of the transition of a constant sample of non-public sector undertaking (non-PSU) non-financial wholesale performing exposures to special mention account (SMA) status between August and November 2020 reveals accumulation of outstanding in SMA-0/1/2 categories, although the aggregate outstanding has remained flat, the report said.
‘SMA-0’ classification means principal or interest payment not overdue for more than 30 days but account showing signs of incipient stress. ‘SMA-1’ classification means principal or interest payment overdue between 31-60 days. ‘SMA-2’ classification means principal or interest payment overdue between 61-90 days.
“Admittedly, the asset classification standstill inhibits the true underlying economic categorisation of assets, although the incipient tilt is towards worsening, as indicated by the growth in balances in the next worse categories for each cohort,” FSR opined.
The report observed that domestically, corporate funding has been cushioned by policy measures and the loan moratorium announced in the face of the pandemic, but stresses would be visible with a lag. This has implications for the banking sector as corporate and banking sector vulnerabilities are interlinked, it added.
FSR underscored that: “While the post-global financial crisis prudential measures have ensured stronger capital buffers in the banking sector, which have stood banks in good stead in the face of the pandemic, the imminent crystallisation of financial stress may test their resilience, especially for individual banks which, in turn, can have systemic implications.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...