Govt includes retail, wholesale traders under MSME category

The Central government has decided to include retail and wholesale traders under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) classification enabling them to avail finances from banks and financial institutions under priority sector lending as per the RBI guidelines.

This was a longstanding demand of retailers and wholesale traders. Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadakari on Friday said that the government has released revised guidelines with inclusion of retail and wholesale traders as MSMEs.

“Retail and wholesale trade were left out of the ambit of MSME. Under the revised guidelines, MSME has issued order to include retail and wholesale trade as MSME and extending to them the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guideline.” He added that this would benefit 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders, and they will now be able to register on Udyam Registration Portal.

This comes at a time when retail and wholesale traders have been under immense financial stress facing liquidity crunch after sales have been hit due to the impact of the pandemic-induced restrictions. According to a survey by Retailers Association of India, the retail sector, which small traders dominate, saw a 79 per cent contraction in monthly sales in May this year compared to pre-Covid levels in May 2019, due to lockdown-like restrictions imposed by state governments to curb the second pandemic wave.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said, “This landmark decision will have a structural impact for the sector, helping it get formalised by giving better finance options for businesses that want to get structured. It will give retail MSMEs the support they need to survive, revive and thrive.”

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the industry bodies had been demanding MSME status for more than a year, benefiting crores of small retail businesses. Praveen Khandewal, Secretary General, CAIT said, “ The Covid pandemic-affected traders will now be able to restore their businesses by obtaining necessary finances from the banks which was earlier denied to them. This will prove to be a milestone step in reviving not only the economy but even the retail sector.”

Khandelwal said besides being able to avail requisite loans from banks and financial institutions, traders will also be eligible for several other benefits under other government schemes after inclusion in the MSME category.

On June 28, the Finance Ministry announced its decision to increase the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to ₹ 4.5 lakh crore from ₹ 3 lakh crore earlier, which is expected to benefit the MSME sector.