Gujarat to have 10 model MSMEs to showcase use of AI, IoT

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
To popularise the use of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, augmented reality and other digital tools to improve profitability and efficiencies of the small businesses, NASSCOM's Centre of Excellence at Gandhinagar has announced an initiative, 'Digital Manufacturing Champions' for MSMEs in Gujarat.
The NASSCOM CoE for IoT and AI will select 10 MSMEs from different sectors and guide them in adopting the latest tech tools and solutions to bring operational and management efficiency by creating an ecosystem for manufacturers, startups, and researchers.
Speaking to Businessline, Amit Saluja, Senior Director and Centre Head of NASSCOM CoE, Gandhinagar, informed that digital tech tools like AI, AR/VR, IoT could help the MSMEs overcome the challenges they face in routine operations.
Challenges involved in the supply chain management, export businesses, production quality management can be addressed through digital intervention.
"Our aim is to popularise the use of digital technology for overall efficiency for MSMEs. These 10 selected MSMEs would become the role model for others. With this initiative, we expect increased adoption of tech tools by the MSMEs in the State," said Saluja. The initiative will be carried out with the help of Gujarat's MSME Commissionerate.
"This will be a win – win strategy for the manufacturing ecosystem as it will help enterprises to realize the benefits of digital to reduce cost and reach new customers. In addition this initiative will also create business opportunities for Startups to deploy the solutions," said Saluja adding that it will be a first of its kind initiative to bring together the tech startups and MSMEs for adoption of latest digital tools for manufacturing sector.
The CoE is set up with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies (MeitY) and the Government of Gujarat to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the manufacturing segment.
The state government's MSME Commissionerate has written to district industries centres and industry associations inviting nominations from MSMEs across the state for participation. Once the nominations are finalised, the CoE team will work closely with these MSMEs to evaluate their challenges and provide recommendations on digital solutions. These MSMEs would then be connected with Deep-Tech innovative Startups for the deployment of solutions. While the advisory is not charged to MSMEs, they will need to pay for the solutions.
High-precision sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, electronics and heavy engineering are priority sectors.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...