Industry associations, trade bodies appeal for extension of moratorium for MSMEs by another 9 months

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
With less than a fortnight left for commencement of repayment of instalment dues with accumulated interest (for the deferment period of three months) to financial institutions, industry associations and trade bodies, while expressing their anxiety have appealed for extension of the moratorium period for MSMEs by another nine months.
While hailing the various announcements made by the government in the form of supportive financial measures for MSMEs to ease liquidity, Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) President Raja M Shanmugham said with the extension of the lockdown period up to May 31, industry is in dire straits as activities had come to a halt before being partially resumed, leaving the house in total disorder.
“MSMEs are in no position to repay interest at this juncture. We feel that revival could take place only after another six months, and that too, by addressing the issues one by one,” he said.
The non-MSME units (which could be categorised just above the MSME category, but not in the league of big corporates like Reliance Industries, or Grasim Industries) have also been facing the liquidity crisis; they certainly need the support of the government to tide over the crisis, the TEA President said.
Further, to enable the MSME units come out of the crisis, a one-time restructuring of debt should be made available to all those in need. But this restructuring should not result in asset downgrade, Shanmugham said
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock had ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...