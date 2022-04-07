Karbon Card launches new Payout product for startups and SMBs

Karbon Card, a corporate card provider and an emerging Neobank for the new-age startups and SMBs, announced launching a new Payout product making the salary payments easier and faster.

Founded in 2019 by Kartik Jain, Pei-fu Hsieh, Amit Jangir, and Sunil Kumar, Karbon is a corporate payment platform and an upcoming neobank for small businesses, corporates and startups. The Bengaluru-based company provides Visa-issued corporate cards (both virtual and physical) enabling the finance team to easily control and track expenses. The payout feature is a step towards its plan to become a full-fledged neobanking service provider, it said.

The Payout product includes features such as maker checker, bulk payout, advanced notification, a modern UX and an option to send payment links (for beneficiaries). The finance team can access all their cards and vendor payments on a single platform.

Talking about the launch, Kartik Jain, Cofounder, KarbonCard said, “Imagine a situation when the finance team has to manage corporate cards from five different banks along with several current accounts. It becomes a nightmare to manage vendor payments, reconciliation, manage leaks, if any, every single day. Our Payout feature is a simple and one-stop solution for all kinds of banking and payment needs. It is everything that a bank offers and a lot more.”