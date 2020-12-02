Khatabook launches app to help MSMEs digitally manage workforce

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Homegrown fintech startup Khatabook on Wednesday launched a new employee management platform called the Pagarkhata App.
The app helps MSMEs to digitally manage workforce-related tasks such as monthly/hourly wages, attendance/leaves, payslips, salary calculation, payment, etc.
The app is the third offering from the company for Indian MSMEs with others being the flagship Khatabook app for digital bookkeeping and MyStore app for creating an online store for digital selling.
The app has a user-friendly interface available in 13 languages. It aims to organise the MSME ecosystem by helping them digitally manage daily operations and.
Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook, said, "Pagarkhata is a step forward for us in our mission to digitally enable Bharat's MSMEs. Employee management platforms are not a new concept for the digital world. But till now, such platforms only catered to the requirements of organised businesses and corporates.”
“Merchants like small Kirana stores, salons, electric shops, too need digital solutions to manage their workforce. Pagarkhata app is the digital solution for MSME's workforce management requirements with the mobile-first approach and a simple user interface exclusively designed for the requirement of the segment,” Naresh added.
The app is currently available on Android and will soon be released on iOS.
