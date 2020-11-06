MSME

MSME body hails TN Government’s move to exempt stamp duty

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on November 06, 2020 Published on November 06, 2020

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have hailed the State Government’s move to exempt Stamp Duty (for registration of agreement relating to deposit of title deeds for securing loan under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)) and the reduction in the registration fee on the loan amount.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), while welcoming the decision pointed out that this timely support would provide huge relief to the MSMEs during times such as the present.

Thanking the powers that be for considering the association’s request, Codissia President R Ramamurthi said “the MSMEs are in dire need of such a relief. The Government has conceded our request.”

