‘MSMEs can play a key role in achieving ‘self-reliant India’ vision’

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
The MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) sector in India can play a significant role in achieving the vision of self-reliant India supported by a three-pronged strategy.
The outbreak of the pandemic will make countries do a rethink on strengthening their local supply chains. India has already stated a vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or a self-reliant India, which will need strengthening of the local industries and their standing on a global stage.
In this vision, MSMEs can become a major growth driver, says a report of NRI (Nomura Research Institute) Consulting & Solutions.
“As is oft-quoted, every crisis brings to the fore an opportunity; the current one has created an urgent need to focus on the MSME sector, which was facing neglect over the last couple of years,” said Ashim Sharma, Partner and Group Head, NRI Consulting & Solutions.
Three key parameters that are vital for the success of MSMEs include financial stability, availability of skilled labour in MSME clusters, and market competitiveness of their products to achieve import substitution as well as exports.
While government measures such as collateral-free loans have paved a path for ensuring the financial stability of MSMEs, immediate relief either from the public sector or the private sector will also be needed to ensure the survival of such enterprises,it says.
This is a big challenge in terms of availability of skilled labour to the MSMEs in and around these urban centres. Ensuring the availability of skilled labour by either skilling local workforce or making the conditions lucrative for the migrant labour to come back is essential for the growth of MSMEs.
“Carefully planned interventions with a robust implementation plan can ensure the revival and strengthening of the sector, and will also in the process restart the economic engine in a big way,” said Sharma.
With a self-reliant India vision, it is highly important to improve the competitiveness of MSMEs through an inclusive market-oriented strategy. There are five key areas that need stronger focus.
There is a need to improve the capability of Indian MSMEs to supply quality products, especially with new norms of operations being introduced due to Covid. Maintaining social distancing, running on reduced capacity, would further aggravate the situation for the cash-starved MSMEs.
To remain relevant in the market, MSMEs need to be adaptable with changing market and variable demand scenario.
Ensuring the capacity and availability of raw materials to MSMEs is also crucial. The disruption in global logistics has broken the chain for some key raw materials. Low working capital availability also makes it difficult for MSMEs to restore raw material supply
The impact of Covid on business operations will require innovative methods to reduce cost.
Automation is essential in some areas for implementing distancing and also for quality control. MSMEs could be introduced to low-cost automation techniques, which work in tandem with the human workforce.
Finally, branding and advocacy will also be needed to leverage the positive connotations associated with certain Indian products and assess negative connotations that can be removed.
This crisis is a turning point for the MSMEs and they will either flourish or perish based on the support provided and the actions taken by the companies themselves, the report added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...