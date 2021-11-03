Muthoot Fincorp organises Small Shop Days in Kochi

Muthoot Fincorp has organised Small Shop Days, a one-day shopping event to support small scale women entrepreneurs. The event is part of its Restart India project, a CSR initiative to help small-scale shopkeepers and entrepreneurs tide over the Covid pandemic.

Held at Muthoot Towers here, Shop Small Days was participated by 15 women entrepreneurs. Earlier, Muthoot Fincorp had supported them buy raw materials for their production activities and merchandises on sale included spice products, snacks, indoor plants, readymade garments and decorative items.

Tina Muthoot, who's in-charge of the project, said shoppers were staff members and their family members of the Muthoot Fincorp network in and around Kochi. "All of the merchandise on sale was sold out and we are happy we could support such a vibrant group of women," she added.

Inspired by the one-day event success, Muthoot Fincorp considers holding such events in other regional offices of the group.