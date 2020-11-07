MSME

Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered on Udyam online system since July

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

The rollout of a ₹3-trillion crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme has kick-started the flow of funds into the MSME/Mudra segment   -  BUSINESS LINE

Over 11 lakh MSMEs have registered on the new online system of Udyam Registration launched in July, the government said on Saturday. Out of these, 3.72 lakh enterprises have registered under manufacturing category whereas 6.31 lakh enterprises under service sector.

The share of micro enterprises is 93.17 per cent whereas small and medium enterprises are 5.62 per cent and 1.21 per cent, respectively.

An official statement said 7.98 lakh enterprises are owned by male whereas 1.73 lakh enterprises by female entrepreneurs, and 11,188 enterprises are owned by divyangjan entrepreneurs.

“The top five industrial sectors of registrations are food products, textile, apparel, fabricated metal products and machinery & equipment. 1,01,03,512 persons have been given employment by these registered units,” the MSME ministry stated.

The five leading states for Udyam registrations are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Registration without PAN and GST number is permitted on the system up to March 31, 2021 as a transitional arrangement.

Published on November 07, 2020
MSME
