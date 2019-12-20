Set up industries along Delhi-Mumbai expressway: Gadkari

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Minister for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asked members of FICCI to share ideas regarding policy changes with MSME Ministry, which is coordinating to create a policy on how to lower India’s imports, make India export oriented, create jobs, among others.
Stating that there is a need for the industry to participate in ensuring growth across regions in the country, Gadkari asked if the industry could help revive sectors within India that are suffering because Indian players are mostly importers. He cited examples like coal, copper, minerals, and crude oil worth Rs 7 lakh crore.
PayTM orders handkerchiefs from Srinagar
Citing an example of the handkerchiefs being produced by ladies in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, from where Khadi and Village Industries Corporation is procuring these handkerchiefs, Gadkari said that these good quality handkerchiefs are being sold for Rs 150 a piece compared with Rs 300 a piece for other branded handkerchiefs. PayTM has ordered 2 crore such handkerchiefs, informed Gadkari.
Buy cheaper land along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Gadkari also asked the industry players to buy cheaper land now to set up industries along the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, for which 90 per cent of land has already been acquired. Once the expressway is completed, the value of land will go up sharply, said Gadkari.
The cost of setting up an industry along the expressway will also be low as the route of this expressway passes through lesser developed areas of the country.
Providing an update about implementation of Fastags, the RFID-based chips that enable electronic toll payment mechanism for vehicles, Gadkari said that NHAI collected higher per day toll of Rs 81 crore on Thursday .
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...