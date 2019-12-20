Set up industries along Delhi-Mumbai expressway: Gadkari

Minister for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asked members of FICCI to share ideas regarding policy changes with MSME Ministry, which is coordinating to create a policy on how to lower India’s imports, make India export oriented, create jobs, among others.

Stating that there is a need for the industry to participate in ensuring growth across regions in the country, Gadkari asked if the industry could help revive sectors within India that are suffering because Indian players are mostly importers. He cited examples like coal, copper, minerals, and crude oil worth Rs 7 lakh crore.

PayTM orders handkerchiefs from Srinagar

Citing an example of the handkerchiefs being produced by ladies in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, from where Khadi and Village Industries Corporation is procuring these handkerchiefs, Gadkari said that these good quality handkerchiefs are being sold for Rs 150 a piece compared with Rs 300 a piece for other branded handkerchiefs. PayTM has ordered 2 crore such handkerchiefs, informed Gadkari.

Buy cheaper land along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Gadkari also asked the industry players to buy cheaper land now to set up industries along the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, for which 90 per cent of land has already been acquired. Once the expressway is completed, the value of land will go up sharply, said Gadkari.

The cost of setting up an industry along the expressway will also be low as the route of this expressway passes through lesser developed areas of the country.

Providing an update about implementation of Fastags, the RFID-based chips that enable electronic toll payment mechanism for vehicles, Gadkari said that NHAI collected higher per day toll of Rs 81 crore on Thursday .