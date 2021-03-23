SMB digitisation start-up Flobiz raises $10 million in Series A

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
SMB digitisation start-up FloBiz has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Elevation Capital. The latest round also saw participation from existing investors Greenoaks Capital and Beenext. The company, which offers a billing and accounting app myBillBook, as its flagship product, intends to use the capital for team expansion, product development and accelerate sales and marketing efforts.
Before this, FloBiz raised $3 million in its seed stage round in 2019. The start-up is now a 60+ member team. It has grown 12X in the last six months with three million-plus small and medium businesses on-boarded on the platform and $6 billion + annualised transaction volume recorded. FloBiz’s flagship app myBillBook offers seamless WhatsApp integration, making it possible to share invoices, POs, business reports etc., easily with other merchants, accountants and staff members. The app has been designed from a business owner’s perspective rather than an accountant’s and is currently available in English, Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil.
“The MSME sector is the backbone to India’s GDP, helping the country speed up to becoming a $5 trillion economy. Access to smartphones and internet penetration with affordable data plans have led to a rapidly growing demand for digital tools and products amongst small and medium business owners, who currently have to heavily rely on manual, paper-led processes. However, there lies a huge opportunity when it comes to providing end-to-end support and solutions to SMBs for managing their business seamlessly. We strongly believe that our product myBillBook empowers SMBs by automating their workflows, maintaining inventory better, managing their receivables & payables and download critical business reports for quick and efficient decision-making on the go. With this additional funding, we plan to grow our trader base at least 7X by 2022 through deeply focused product developments driven by user feedback and making myBillBook simple to use through personalization” said Rahul Raj, founder and CEO, FloBiz, in a statement.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...