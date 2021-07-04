To secure sellers trademark, Amazon launches IP Accelerator programme in India

Amazon on Sunday, launched its Intellectual Property Accelerator (IP Accelerator) Program in India, offering sellers who are also brand owners (including small and medium-sized sellers) easy access to services from trusted Intellectual Property experts and law firms. Businesses may choose to engage with these IP law firms to help secure trademarks, protect their brands and tackle infringement on Amazon.in and Amazon websites globally.

“Establishing IP rights is essential for businesses of all sizes to differentiate their products, earn customer trust and grow their business. However, the process can be complex and time-consuming, leading to a lot of businesses dropping off along the way,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India. “We are excited to launch IP Accelerator program in India, to support lakhs of sellers, especially small and medium-sized sellers with nascent brands, in establishing IP protection. Today, over 8.5 lakh sellers are registered on Amazon in India, and we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation to help them grow,” he said.

The process of obtaining a trademark registration with the Intellectual Property India, Trademarks Registry (IN TMR) can run up to as long as 18-24 months. Brand owners, especially from small and medium businesses, may find it time-consuming and complex to go through the process independently. “IP Accelerator is already available in the US, Europe, Canada, and we are excited to offer the advantages of this program to our Indian businesses. Our Intellectual Property Accelerator Program enables businesses to protect their intellectual property, which in turn helps to ensure an authentic shopping experience for everyone,” said Mary Beth Westmoreland, Vice President, Technology, Brand Protection, Amazon.

Businesses also can avail of Amazon.in’s brand protection services to effectively protect and manage their brand and IP on the marketplace before their trademark is officially registered. Amazon.in empowers brands through programs like Brand Registry, Transparency, and Project Zero, which use machine learning and automated systems to weed out potential counterfeits from the marketplace, enabling brands to protect their IP rights.

IP Accelerator was launched in the United States in 2019 and expanded to Europe, Japan, Canada, Mexico, and India. The program was pilot-launched in India in 2020 and has received positive feedback from businesses. To date, 6 IP law firms have signed up to be service providers as part of the IP Accelerator program to support sellers on Amazon.in, including Hasan and Singh, Lexorbis, Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys, Amitabha Sen & co., Remfry & Sagar, H K Acharya & Company.

IP Accelerator can be accessed by sellers on Amazon.in Service Provider Network (SPN), offering the benefit of availing the service at a single place. Sellers do not incur any additional cost in accessing IP Accelerator firm listings on SPN and they can choose to engage with the law firms directly and independently for services of their choice at mutually agreed terms. Registered sellers on Amazon.in interested in IP Accelerator can visit https://brandservices.amazon.in/ipaccelerator. Law firms interested in participating in the program can write to IPAcceleratorWaitList@amazon.com