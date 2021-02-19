MSN Laboratories to offer affordable medicine for epilepsy treatment

MSN Laboratories (MSN), an integrated pharmaceutical research company, has announced its move to launch affordable medicine for epilepsy treatment. It will be priced at ₹15 per tablet, as against ₹106 per tablet available now.

MSN plans to launch Brivanext after the patent expiry on February 22. It will be available in tab and injectable form across pharmacies.

India approximately has over 1.2 crore patients who suffer from various epileptic forms with prevalence both in juveniles and adults. The lack of awareness of the disease and the availability of affordable treatment options were the primary cause for steady incline of Epilepsy cases.

Currently, Brivaracetam tablet is available in India by Innovator through its in-licensing partner with a cost of approximately ₹106 per tablet.

Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Group, said “MSN has always played a significant role in making branded generics affordable. We are sure Brivanext would support the patient with affordability and give choice to the doctors.”

In addition, the company is working on about 16-17 molecules for 2021, he said.

The development is indigenous right from conceptualisation and has received the mandatory DCGI clearance.

MSN will launch post patent expiry Brivanext in the tablet and IV dosage form in India and is the only company to file an ANDA for liquid dosage form in US as well.