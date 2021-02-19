MSN Laboratories to offer affordable medicine for epilepsy treatment

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
MSN Laboratories (MSN), an integrated pharmaceutical research company, has announced its move to launch affordable medicine for epilepsy treatment. It will be priced at ₹15 per tablet, as against ₹106 per tablet available now.
MSN plans to launch Brivanext after the patent expiry on February 22. It will be available in tab and injectable form across pharmacies.
India approximately has over 1.2 crore patients who suffer from various epileptic forms with prevalence both in juveniles and adults. The lack of awareness of the disease and the availability of affordable treatment options were the primary cause for steady incline of Epilepsy cases.
Currently, Brivaracetam tablet is available in India by Innovator through its in-licensing partner with a cost of approximately ₹106 per tablet.
Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Group, said “MSN has always played a significant role in making branded generics affordable. We are sure Brivanext would support the patient with affordability and give choice to the doctors.”
In addition, the company is working on about 16-17 molecules for 2021, he said.
The development is indigenous right from conceptualisation and has received the mandatory DCGI clearance.
MSN will launch post patent expiry Brivanext in the tablet and IV dosage form in India and is the only company to file an ANDA for liquid dosage form in US as well.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...