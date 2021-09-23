MSN Labs launches Cabolong, a generic of Cabozantinib, for cancer treatment

MSN Labs has launched Cabolong, a branded generic of Cabozantinib, for treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

“Given the rising cancer incidence in our country and overwhelming treatment costs associated with it, launch of our dedicated oncology division demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patients’ health and economic well-being,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

Cabolong, the ‘first’ branded generic of Cabozantinib in the country, is available in 20mg/40mg/60mg strengths at a pricing of below ₹10,000 for monthly treatment regimen. “The same therapy presently runs into lakhs with imported brands currently available in the market,” it said.

Cabolong is manufactured at MSN Labs’ facility approved by stringent global regulatory authorities, including the US FDA and EU GMP.

The cancer cases in the country are likely to increase to 15.6 lakh by 2025, a 12 per cent increase from current estimated cases, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020.