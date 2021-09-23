MSN Labs launches Cabolong, a generic of Cabozantinib, for cancer treatment

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
MSN Labs has launched Cabolong, a branded generic of Cabozantinib, for treatment of renal cell carcinoma.
“Given the rising cancer incidence in our country and overwhelming treatment costs associated with it, launch of our dedicated oncology division demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patients’ health and economic well-being,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.
Cabolong, the ‘first’ branded generic of Cabozantinib in the country, is available in 20mg/40mg/60mg strengths at a pricing of below ₹10,000 for monthly treatment regimen. “The same therapy presently runs into lakhs with imported brands currently available in the market,” it said.
Cabolong is manufactured at MSN Labs’ facility approved by stringent global regulatory authorities, including the US FDA and EU GMP.
The cancer cases in the country are likely to increase to 15.6 lakh by 2025, a 12 per cent increase from current estimated cases, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...