MSN Labs launches generic drug for percutaneous coronary intervention

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 02, 2021

The product comes in a single-use 10 mL vial containing 50 mg Cangrelor

MSN Laboratories has launched the generic Canrealtm injection (Cangrelor) in the domestic market with due approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

It is indicated as an adjunct to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to reduce the risk of periprocedural myocardial infarction (MI), repeat coronary revascularization, and stent thrombosis (ST) in patients who have not been treated with a P2Y12 platelet inhibitor and are not being given a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor, the Hyderabad based company said in release.

The product, which comes in a single-use 10 mL vial containing 50 mg Cangrelor as a lyophilized powder for reconstitution, is manufactured at US and EU approved state-of-the-art injectable facility in Hyderabad, it added.

