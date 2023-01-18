Hyderabad, Jan 18 MSN Group launched the `world’s first’ generic Palbociclib tablets indicated for advanced breast cancer therapy under the brand Palborest.

While there are few other companies set to launch Palbociclib in capsule dosage form, Hyderabad based MSN laboratories developed the drug in tablet formulation which is in line with the innovator Palbace tablets.

Priced at ₹257 per tablet for 125mg, ₹233 per tablet for 100mg, ₹214 per tablet for 75mg respectively, Palborest is more affordable and bioequivalent to innovator tablet. The tablet dosage offers a distinct advantage over capsule dosage form as they can be taken with or without food. These tablets can be co- administered with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) or antacids. The tablet formulation does not contain lactose (dairy) or gelatin, which also contributes to the efficacy of the drug.

Palborest comes in a pack of 3 strips of 7 tablets each to meet the recommended 3-weeks on, 1-week off treatment schedule.

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

``The product wholly developed and manufactured in-house, from API to Formulation, in USFDA/EU approved facilities,allows MSN Group to ensure seamless access to quality medicine at economical costs,’‘ MSN said in a release.

