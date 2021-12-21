MSN Pharmaceuticals clears USFDA audit

MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc, Piscataway, New Jersey, US, has successfully completed its maiden US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audit with zero observations.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyderabad-based MSN Group of companies. The state-of-the-art finished dosages facility was established to bolster MSN Group’s product portfolio as well as contract development and manufacturing services, in the US and several other key regulatory markets.

MSN Pharma’s core strategy

“This is a major accomplishment for us. It augments the core strategy of establishing us as a preferred contract development and manufacturing service provider globally, offering end-to-end drug manufacturing services. Also, besides helping us to deepen our presence in the US market, it will enable us to make high-quality generics affordable, and accessible to patients swiftly and efficiently,” MSN said in a statement here on Tuesday.