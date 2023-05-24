MT Educare said standalone net loss widened to ₹38.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, compared with a loss of ₹13.94 crore recorded a year earlier. Total income dropped to ₹5.48 crore from ₹9.29 crore.

Net loss for FY23 widened to ₹48.58 crore from ₹25.16 crore. Total income dropped to ₹35.1 crore from ₹40.44 crore.

MT Educare Limited is an education support and coaching services provider. The company serves students in the secondary and higher secondary school and for students pursuing graduation degrees in commerce, preparing for competitive examinations and undertaking chartered accountancy examinations.