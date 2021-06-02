MTAR Tech nets ₹18 cr in Q4, ₹47 cr in FY 2021, declares dividend

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
MTAR Technologies has posted a profit of ₹18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 103 per cent as against a profit of ₹8.9 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The Hyderabad based precision engineering solutions company logged in revenues of ₹69.2 crore for the fourth quarter as against ₹61.6 crore, registering a growth of 12 per cent.
The company’s closed financial year ended on March 31, 2021 with a profit of ₹46.1 core, up 47 per cent over ₹31.3 crore in the previous fiscal. The company logged revenues of ₹246.4 crore for FY 2021, up 15 per cent over ₹213.8 crore for FY 2020.
The Board has recommended the final dividend at 30% i.e. ₹3 per share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.
The company has an order book of ₹415.90 crore in FY21 with orders from nuclear 29.2%, clean energy 34.5%, space & defense 36.1% and others 0.2%.
Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director for MTAR Technologies said “Despite challenges faced due to Covid-19 pandemic during the year gone by, the company has been able navigate and deliver resilient performance for the quarter and year ended FY21. We have been able to penetrate deeper among the existing customers and are witnessing traction from new customers across geographies.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...