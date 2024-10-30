MTAR Technologies Ltd. has reported a 8.2 per cent dip in profit after tax to ₹18.8 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, as against ₹20.5 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 14 per cent to ₹190.2 crore as against ₹166.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

“We have witnessed a significant growth in revenue and EBITDA in the second quarter. This is in line with the guidance given in last quarter. The sequential improvement in margins is likely to continue over the coming quarters,” said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director and Promoter of MTAR Technologies.

“Order inflow is expected to go up in the second half across all sectors,” he said.

