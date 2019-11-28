Mukesh Ambani in talks to sell news assets to Times Group

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is in talks to sell his news media assets to India’s Times Group, as Asia’s richest man plans to unload a business that’s been losing money, people familiar with the matter said.
Bennett Coleman & Co., the publisher of the Times of India, is looking to hire advisers for due diligence on the news properties of Ambani’s Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., the people said, asking not to be named as the discussions are private. Ambani is considering various options, ranging from an outright exit to a stake sale, one of the people said.
Talks are at an early stage and may not result in a deal, the people said, adding more suitors may emerge. A representative for Bennett Coleman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments, while a spokesman for Reliance Industries Ltd. said the parent of Network18 evaluates opportunities on an ongoing basis and declined to comment further.
The tycoon’s plan to dispose of his news assets comes as he pursues talks to sell a stake in Network18’s entertainment division that encompasses various movie, music and comedy channels to Sony Corp. Bloomberg News reported last week that the Japanese giant is currently examining the books of the Indian media company and is considering several potential deal structures. Network18 reported a group loss of 1.78 billion rupees ($25 million) in the year ended March, while its net debt stood at 28 billion rupees, according to the company.
Shares of Network18 jumped as much as 10 per cent on Thursday in Mumbai and were headed for their highest level in almost six months.
Ambani’s oil-to-petrochemicals conglomerate is in the midst of streamlining its operations and pivoting more toward relatively new ventures such as retail and technology for revenue. Last month, Reliance Industries unveiled a digital-services holding company that would eventually provide services from e-commerce to entertainment on a telecommunications network built over the last few years with about $50 billion in investment.
Network18, acquired by Reliance Industries in 2014, owns and operates 56 local channels spanning news and entertainment. News properties include MoneyControl, News18, CNBCTV18.com, CricketNext and Firstpost. Shares of its subsidiary TV18 Broadcast Ltd., which houses news channels, soared as much as 6.7% in Mumbai.
Reliance Industries shares reached a record high on Thursday, giving the firm a market value of about $140 billion.
Unlisted Bennett Coleman, also known as the Times Group, owns television channels, including Times Now and ET Now. Besides the Times of India, it also publishes the Economic Times, a pink financial daily.
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...