Mukesh Ambani meets AP CM YS Jagan, discusses investments

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Saturday.

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy received Ambani at the Gannavarm airport and they together met the Chief Minister to discuss the Reliance Group's investments in the state.

Ambani's son Ananth Ambani, Rajya Sabha member and industrialist Parimal Natwani accompanied the industrialist and were present at the meeting.

Mukesh Ambani headed Reliance Industries Limited has made significant investments in the Krishna Godavari basin. The company is gearing up to kick off next phase of growth in the State with production from new locations.

