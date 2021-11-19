Mumbai Angels Network partners with FreeFlow Ventures

Post a successful collaboration for its first joint investment as a part of its co-investment program, Mumbai Angels Network, a premium platform for early-stage venture investments, has partnered with FreeFlow Ventures, a startup incubator and accelerator, to co-invest in select startups that display a high growth potential.

Startups chosen for the co-investment program will receive a myriad of benefits, including being a part of Mumbai Angels Network’s outreach for next-level investment conversations with eminent VCs, Strategics, and Family Offices. Additionally, the startups will be included in Mumbai Angels Network’s Multiplier Program, a new, exclusive marketplace for its portfolio companies. The co-investment program will also offer startups the chance to raise their next round of funding from Mumbai Angels Network, depending on their performance and capital efficiency.