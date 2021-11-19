Companies

Mumbai Angels Network partners with FreeFlow Ventures

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 19, 2021

The co-investment program will also offer startup benefits such as next-level investment conversations with eminent VCs, Strategics, and Family Offices

Post a successful collaboration for its first joint investment as a part of its co-investment program, Mumbai Angels Network, a premium platform for early-stage venture investments, has partnered with FreeFlow Ventures, a startup incubator and accelerator, to co-invest in select startups that display a high growth potential.

Startups chosen for the co-investment program will receive a myriad of benefits, including being a part of Mumbai Angels Network’s outreach for next-level investment conversations with eminent VCs, Strategics, and Family Offices. Additionally, the startups will be included in Mumbai Angels Network’s Multiplier Program, a new, exclusive marketplace for its portfolio companies. The co-investment program will also offer startups the chance to raise their next round of funding from Mumbai Angels Network, depending on their performance and capital efficiency.

Published on November 19, 2021

