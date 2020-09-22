Companies

Mumbai-based venture capital fund invests Rs 25 lakh each in 9 start-ups

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

Mumbai-based venture capital fund 100X.VC has invested Rs 25 lakh each in nine seed-stage start-ups from diverse sectors, following an online ‘Pitch Day’ held last week.

The firm has invested in an agritech start-up Fyllo, mental health-tech platform Mindpeers, electric Vehicle-as-a-Service start-up BatteryPool, robotics start-up Jetsons Robotics, healthcare app Ava, online security solutions SAWO Labs and video intelligence solution OurEye.ai.

It has also invested in HR tech marketplace Pracify and a web marketplace SharedPro, it said in a release.

“These start-ups traverse diverse sectors with their innovative ideas, endeavouring to make our world a better place to live in. At 100X.VC, we are confident that each start-up of Class 02 is capable of becoming a leader in its space," said Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC.

The nine start-ups were selected from 100X.VC’s second batch through iSAFE Notes.

