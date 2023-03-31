Mumbai Indians on Friday said that it has signed a diverse range of partnerships with brands for IPL 2023. It added that eleven new sponsors have come onboard taking the total tally to 25 brands for the season.

“Mumbai Indians has become an effective and preferred platform for brands to add to their marketing mix that includes, TV, Digital, amongst others. The mix continues to be dynamic, bringing on-board several previously untapped partner categories who can connect with fans across all demographics. With this season of IPL moving to a home and away format, partner brands will create bespoke engagement models, leveraging MI players at meet and greets with fans, store visits, live content engagement, product seeding and distribution, and creative shoots beyond advertisements,” the IPL franchise said in a statement.

Brands onboard

The new brands to come onboard include IDFC First Bank (Right Chest), M&M as four-wheeler automobile sponsor, Reliance Digital (Lead Trouser), Garnier Men (Back of helmet/cap), Bisleri (Official Partner), Viacom18 (Official Partner), Max Life Insurance (Official Partner), Bella Vita (Official Partner), Bira91 (Official Partner) and Ultratech (Digital Partner).

Brands that have continued or renewed deals with the team include slice (Front of Jersey), DHL (Back of Jersey), Astral Pipes (Upper Non Lead Arm), Acko (Non Lead Trouser), Dream11 (Official Partner), BKT (Official Partner), Royal Challenge (Official Partner), Jio Cinema (Official Partner) and Performax (Official Partner). Usha International has continued its association for the 10 th year a row, it added.

“The market continues to evolve and partners prefer Mumbai Indians as a platform that allows them to build a narrative through the year. We have been able to strategically and creatively curate experiences for our partners that allow them to engage with our 50 million fans digitally, spread across the world and this season with fans back in full strength at Wankhede, engaging with cricket lovers on and off the field,” a Mumbai Indian spokesperson added.

Mumbai Indians starts its 2023 IPL season campaign on April 2, as it takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit