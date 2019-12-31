Murali Madhavan appointed as new ED of BPCL-Kochi Refinery

Murali Madhavan P will take over as the unit head of BPCL Kochi Refinery on Wednesday (Jan 1). As the new Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), he would lead the largest public sector refinery in the country.

Prior to this, Madhavan was Executive Director (Refinery Operations), heading the refinery operations of Kochi Refinery.

A chemical engineer from the Government College of Engineering, Thrissur and a Management Graduate from SP Jain Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, he began his career in the erstwhile Cochin Refineries Limited in 1985.

He has worked in various departments of Kochi Refinery including Projects, Operations, Process, and Marketing. He led the technical team that conceptualized the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP). Later, he headed the team that successfully and safely commissioned IREP units. IREP with an investment of ₹16,500 crore was the largest project in Kerala.

His immediate challenges will be the successful commissioning of the process units under the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) which is the first phase of the Petro Chemical initiatives of BPCL in Kochi and drive the Phase – II, Polyol Petrochemical Project which involves an investment of ₹11,130 crore, a press release said.