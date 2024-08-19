The Murugappa Group has announced its financial results for FY24, reporting a 15.2 per cent increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹7,885 crore, compared to ₹6,846 crore in FY23.

The Group’s turnover reported an increase of 5 per cent, reaching ₹77,881 crore in FY24, up from ₹74,220 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 11 per cent to ₹11,554 crore, compared to ₹10,426 crore in FY23.

The Group’s manufacturing entities generated a free cash flow of ₹1,229 crore, amounting to 31 per cent of their PAT.

The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) for manufacturing entities declined to 21.3 per cent this year, down from 27.9 per cent in the previous year.

The Return on Equity (ROE) for the Group’s financial services businesses saw a slight improvement, increasing to 19.2 per cent in FY24 from 19.0 per cent in FY23.

The market capitalisation of the nine listed companies under the Murugappa Group totalled ₹3,44,626 crore as of March 31, 2024, a significant rise from ₹2,25,320 crore as of March 31, 2023.