Murugappa Group’s profit after tax up 23% in FY22

Murugappa Group has registered a growth of 23 per cent in its profit after tax at ₹5,520 crore for FY22 against ₹4,481 crore recorded in FY21.

Turnover of the group grew 31 per cent at ₹54,722 crore in 2021-22 (₹41,706 crore), while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) posted a growth of 30 per cent at ₹8,343 crore (₹6,404 crore).

Manufacturing entities of the group generated a free cash flow at 86 per cent of PAT (previous year 256 per cent), according to a statement.

During the reporting period, the manufacturing entities have reduced loan outstanding of ₹939 crore leading to an improvement in Total Debt Equity from 0.23 times as on March 31, 2021 to 0.13 times as on March 31, 2022. In FY22, the working capital in comparison to the total loan is at 2.93 times(1.86 times).

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of the manufacturing entities improved to 27 per cent. Return on Equity of the financial services businesses improved to 17 per cent in FY22.