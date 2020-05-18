Muse Wearables develops wrist-based tracker for early diagnosis of Covid-19 symptoms

Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated start-up Muse Wearables is developing a wrist-based tracker with skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensing. It can continuously track these body vitals remotely that will help in early diagnosis of Covid-19 symptoms.

The tracker is Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to the mobile phone via an app called the Muse Health App. The user vitals (temperature, heart rate, SpO2 levels) and activity data are stored in the phone as well as on a remote server. Administrative access can also be provided for centralised monitoring of people in containment areas for Covid-19 symptoms.

The tracker can get notifications from the Arogya Setu app and raise an alert to the user when he enters a Covid Containment Zone.

The start-up hopes to be able to bring out the first batch of finalised products in the next 20 days, says a press release from the institute.

These Covid-19 trackers will help in early hypoxia detection as well as patient care and will lead to better health management of suspected patients or localities. It will also help normal people in proactive monitoring of their health.

Muse Wearables has already completed product design for the tracker and is now working on finalising and fabricating the product. It has also initiated work on the manufacturing moulds. The company will also be filing for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the developed technology.

Priced at around ₹3,500, this new wearable product will soon be deployed in the market for consumers across all the 70 countries that the start-up currently sells in, the release said.