Muse Wearables develops wrist-based tracker for early diagnosis of Covid-19 symptoms

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated start-up Muse Wearables is developing a wrist-based tracker with skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensing. It can continuously track these body vitals remotely that will help in early diagnosis of Covid-19 symptoms.
The tracker is Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to the mobile phone via an app called the Muse Health App. The user vitals (temperature, heart rate, SpO2 levels) and activity data are stored in the phone as well as on a remote server. Administrative access can also be provided for centralised monitoring of people in containment areas for Covid-19 symptoms.
The tracker can get notifications from the Arogya Setu app and raise an alert to the user when he enters a Covid Containment Zone.
The start-up hopes to be able to bring out the first batch of finalised products in the next 20 days, says a press release from the institute.
These Covid-19 trackers will help in early hypoxia detection as well as patient care and will lead to better health management of suspected patients or localities. It will also help normal people in proactive monitoring of their health.
Muse Wearables has already completed product design for the tracker and is now working on finalising and fabricating the product. It has also initiated work on the manufacturing moulds. The company will also be filing for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the developed technology.
Priced at around ₹3,500, this new wearable product will soon be deployed in the market for consumers across all the 70 countries that the start-up currently sells in, the release said.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...