Musk: I’ll sell 10 per cent stake in Tesla based on Twitter poll

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Tesla shares closed Monday down nearly 5 per cent after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10 per cent of his holdings in the electric carmaker — more than $20 billion worth by most calculations — based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend.
According to analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities, Musk owns about 23 per cent of Tesla’s stock and has about $10 billion in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.
Much of Musk’s wealth is held in shares of Tesla, which does not pay him a cash salary.
“I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.
Many on Wall Street assumed Musk would be selling closer to 5 per cent of his stake, Ives said, but even doubling that number doesn’t cause him or his firm great concern. Ives said it’s better to “rip the Band-Aid off now” and avoid speculation.
“Tesla remains in pole position to drive this EV adoption curve to the next level both domestically and globally with Musk & Co. leading the way,” Ives wrote in a note to clients.
Tesla has been on a roll. As of Friday, the shares had gained more than 40 per cent since last month when the company announced a record profit for the third quarter. Last week, Tesla shares hit an all-time closing high of $1,229.91 per share. It’s the most valuable carmaker in the world with a market capitalisation of more than $1 trillion. The stock fell 4.8 per cent Monday to USD 1,162.94. It is still up nearly 65 per cent for the year.
The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Musk, whose net worth is around $300 billion, said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don’t sell any shares. However, the wording on unrealised gains, also called a “billionaires tax,” was removed from President Joe Biden’s budget, which is still being negotiated.
“Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 per cent of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?” Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, which ended with 58 per cent of more than 3.5 million votes calling for him to sell the stock. He did not say when he would sell the stock.
Musk is known for roiling markets with his sometimes flippant and ill-advised tweets. Last Tuesday, Tesla shares tumbled more than 3 per cent after Musk tweeted that a deal to sell 100,000 Teslas to Hertz had not yet been signed. Hertz said the cars were already being delivered.
Ives called Musk’s recent Twitter poll “another bizarre soap opera that can only happen to one company and one CEO in the world, Musk.”
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...