Musk says he is checking Tesla app server outage

Reuters November 19 | Updated on November 20, 2021

Outage prevented Tesla owners from connecting to their cars

Tesla Chief Elon Musk said on Friday he was checking up on an app server outage that prevented many owners from connecting to their cars.

Musk was responding to a Tesla owner’s tweet that he was experiencing a “500 server error” when trying to connect to his Model 3 through the iOS app.

About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 1640ET (2140 GMT) according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources — including user-submitted errors — on itsplatform.

Published on November 20, 2021

