Muthoot Exim Pvt Ltd has opened its latest Gold Point Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, offering customers the opportunity to sell their gold with a seamless and transparent process. This is the second centre of the company in Kerala and the 26th across India.

At Gold Point Centres, the company purchases old and used gold items directly from customers. These items are then reprocessed, refined, and reintroduced for domestic use. Customers can expect fair and accurate valuations, with the process being fully transparent and observable. Instant cash payments are made for gold valued up to ₹10,000, with higher amounts settled via IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS.

Since the establishment of its first Gold Point Centre in Coimbatore in 2015, the company has been expanding its footprint across India. Today, Gold Point Centres are present in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Madurai, Vijayawada, Ernakulam, Pune, and Hyderabad, a press release said.

According to Keyur Shah, CEO of Muthoot Exim, establishing a Gold Point Centre in Thiruvananthapuram is part of the company’s expansion strategy, offering customers a unique, transparent, and reliable process for gold transactions.

Thomas Muthoot, Executive Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group & Managing Director of Muthoot Exim, said, “we are dedicated to growing our presence nationwide, meeting the rising demand for retail gold, and delivering exceptional service through our Gold Point Centres.”

