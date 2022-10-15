Muthoot Finance has announced the launch of its latest 360-degree marketing campaign, where the new mascot ‘Goldman’ will be featured. The campaign will drive the message ‘Put your Gold to Work ’ for their various credit needs.

Conceptualized and designed by Maitri Advertising Works, it aims to highlight how idle gold at home can be put to use and how gold loans are all weather loans. The campaign uses a comic approach and is played by leading Indian comic faces such as Johnny Antony, Brahmanand, Sadhu Kokila, and Redin Kingsley across four languages - Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil respectively.

The campaign personifies the idle gold found at home in the form of the character of ‘Goldman ’. It highlights how gold loans can meet the various financial needs of people across classes and various situations, and the convenience of availing one over other credit options in the market. It uses instances like studying abroad, business requirements, and home improvement to showcase how idle gold can be put to use. Through the campaign, the company aims to connect with a newer and younger target audience to showcase how their gold assets can be monetized to fulfil their dreams and needs.

KR Bijimon, Executive Director, Muthoot Finance said , “We believe that the younger people today are financially literate, and our gold loans are an ideal fit to meet their varied financial needs. There is only a partial population that considers gold loan as a quick and easy solution, but the ground is wider and deeper for us to explore. This campaign aims to showcase that, and urge our customers to use their idle gold at home to fulfil their dreams and needs. ”

