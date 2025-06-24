Xandari Resorts, part of Muthoot Leisure & Hospitality Division, is planning to expand its footprint to Tier 2 and 3 cities in India and overseas, keeping its focus on sustainable tourism. The company, which has a dominant presence in Kerala, intends to open 3-4 resorts in the next couple of years.

Currently, Xandari operates five resorts -- 4 in Kerala at Fort Kochi, Mararikulam in Alappuzha, House Boat and in Thekkady, besides the one in Costa Rica. The company is looking to have its presence in Sawantwadi in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Costa Rica and even in Bhutan, said George Muthoot George, Managing Director, Xandari Resorts.

In an interaction with businessline, he said the expected cost for the brand expansion is around ₹45 crore per property and it is aimed at promoting sustainable tourism initiatives in Tier II and III towns which would be the next happening place in few years.

“Basically, we want to go to less explored areas taking into account the humongous scope of tourism in the country. Travellers look for fresh experiences and want to try out new destinations. Our focus is not mere expansion but on sustainability factors that would benefit the local communities economically”, he said. “We offer travellers opportunities to learn, understand more about nature. For instance, we are rearing Vechoor cows, the world’s smallest cows, in the Marari resort to offer a unique experience for visitors”.

The group has been in the hospitality industry since 2001 and the brand Xandari came later after taking over a resort in Costa Rica. It was decided to go with a common name and branding in 2013 with the idea of engaging the local communities by encouraging them to become entrepreneurs for the local production. The concept is built on 3 C’s – Community, Collaboration and Conservation, he said.

Despite the growth rate, he said Kerala is still offering the same old products and services without carrying out any reinvention. Today’s traveller is demanding and seeking fresh experience. Kerala has to compete with destinations like Malaysia, Thailand where the costs are much lower. Given such a scenario, the tourism industry has to wake up and realise what others are doing, he said.

On the Iran-Israel conflict hitting tourism, he said “if people can’t travel, it affects tourism. Besides, there are other issues like rains, the recent flight mishap in Ahmedabad all have created a fear among the people resulting in a drop in travel despite falling flight rates”.

Published on June 24, 2025