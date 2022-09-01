MV Iyer assumes additional charge as GAIL CMD

State-run GAIL on Thursday said that its Director (Business Development) MV Iyer has assumed additional charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

On Wednesday, the country’s largest gas utility informed stock exchanges that Iyer will hold the additional charge for a period of three months, beginning September 1 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

His appointment comes after former CMD Manoj Jain on Wednesday superannuated from the services of GAIL.

Iyer has been part of the core team of GAIL for implementation of various projects and long and short-term strategies. He is also the Chairman and Director in many subsidiaries/joint ventures of the company.

As Director (Business Development), he has played key roles in GAIL’s upcoming green hydrogen project, blending of hydrogen in city gas networks, distributed LNG production to cater to off-grid locations, etc.

Iyer has more than 35 years of rich and diverse experience in GAIL including project execution, operations and maintenance, business development, petrochemicals, LNG terminals, wind and solar power projects, and city gas distribution (CGD) projects of GAIL and its subsidiaries/joint ventures across India.