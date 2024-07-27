My American Doctor, a provider of teleconsultation services by over 50 specialist and super-specialist doctors working across the United States of America, formally launched its India services in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“It has been a collective vision of over 40 American doctors of Indian origin to reach out to the needy patients in India. My American Doctor has been conceptualised after understanding the need of the Indian community, the challenges being faced by an Indian patient in difficult situations and with a clear mandate to reinforce the wonderful work being done by Indian doctors in India,’‘ Raj Narla, Emergency Medicine specialist & CEO, My American Doctor said in a release.

The vision was to create a patient-friendly sustainable initiative that bridges the gap between an Indian patient and an expert American doctor in a cost-effective manner.

“We would like to complete the consultation and generate a written report within 72 hours. We are right now focussed on servicing patients only in India. Later we will extend our services to the Middle East and eventually in USA. Our price point is $ 149, it’s more of a service initiative to help our fellow Indians,’‘ he added.

Over a million Indians travel abroad for medical reasons. Complex medical conditions, rare diseases, privacy and a perception that medical care in America is superior are some of the reasons Indians choose America for treatment. Apart from the cost of treatment, the cost of travel and logistics adds to the spends of people travelling to America for medical reasons, the release.

