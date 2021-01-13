Myadam Kishan Rao, the man who made vermicelli popular, is no more

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Myadam Kishan Rao, founder of Bambino Agro Food Industries Limited, and known for the popular Bambino vermicelli, Ampro and Ganta brands, passed away on January 12 aged 85.
The listed company, in a regulatory filing, announced the passing away of Rao, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. He was the founder-promoter of the company, who spearheaded and pioneered the vermicelli industry in India.
Kishan Rao, who was earlier engaged in his successful business of cheroots and later Ampro biscuits, made it big in the food sector with Bambino Agro.
According to sources, the idea of vermicelli struck him after a visit to a trade fair in Germany, where he saw a pilot plant and later decided to set up a vermicelli plant in India.
The company’s Bambino semia (vermicelli) upma and payasam (semia kheer) are the two most popular dishes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and across several markets in the country.
The company mainly operates in the packaged food segment and processed foods, including macaroni, spaghetti, pasta foods, snacks, namkeens, spices, instant food and ready-to-cookitems. He started his first plant in Bibinagar, near Hyderabad, which continues to be the largest plant. In addition, it later established plants in Delhi, Indore, Gurgaon, Nagpur and Tirupati.
Kishan Rao was focussed on developing the vermicelli industry and, thereby, the per capita consumption of vermicelli in India. In his earlier interactions with the media, he had always expressed his keenness to increase the per capita consumption in the country.
Apart from being a major player in vermicelli, Bambino exports to several markets, including the US, the UAE, Australia, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, and Africa.
M Kishan Rao and associates had also set up a gas-based Spectrum Power Plant in Andhra Pradesh, which was later taken over by institutions.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...