Myglamm announces the formation of Good Glamm Group

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm has topped-up its Series C fundraise with a ₹255 crore infusion and announced the formation of the Good Glamm Group.
The new fund infusion comprised equity investment from Trifecta Leaders Fund and structured financing from Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures. With the launch of the Good Glamm Group, MyGlamm is looking at building a ‘Digital House of Brands’.
The Good Glamm Group has earmarked ₹750 crore to make strategic investments in innovative beauty and personal care brands. Brands that come under the Good Glamm Group umbrella will be able to leverage a large digital audience comprising 88 million POPxo annual users, 220,000 Plixxo influencers and Baby Chakra’s 20 million mothers’ community and 10,000 doctors network.
“The purpose of the Good Glamm Group is to transform the beauty journey of millions of women, through great content and innovative products from the Group’s house of brands. Under The Good Glamm Group umbrella are fast-growing brands that solve key needs in every part of a woman’s life stage, from a tween to an adult. As we have added and strengthened these brands, we have grown multifold in the last 18 months. In this journey, we have partnered with high quality long term investors like Trifecta Capital,” says Darpan Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group.
It is unprecedented for brands, consumers and experts to come together virtually at this scale under one umbrella, leverage communities and conversations powered by product, tech and data, to co-create care and beauty products for the new generation of Indian women,” says Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group.
“Trifecta Capital is proud to partner in this stellar journey of MyGlamm and its transformation into the Good Glamm Group. We are big believers in the company’s vision of building the digital house of brands and have strong conviction in Darpan and his team’s capabilities to execute this bold vision. Through our recently launched equity fund Trifecta Leaders Fund - I, we have provided growth financing to the company. We continue to support such exciting businesses across their lifecycle with a range of financing solutions tailored for the start-up ecosystem,” says Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...